Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 29,150 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,650 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,463 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 47,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

Shares of TPR opened at $34.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.18. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $47.05.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Tapestry declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the luxury accessories retailer to reacquire up to 18% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

