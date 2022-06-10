Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 7,558 Shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Trinity Industries worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,073,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,633,000 after purchasing an additional 873,268 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 26.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,128,000 after purchasing an additional 149,441 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 659,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,918,000 after purchasing an additional 86,780 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 386,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the third quarter worth about $9,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.82.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $25.55 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.31 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.34.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.83%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

