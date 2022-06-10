Guggenheim Capital LLC Raises Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHK. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK stock opened at $140.93 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.56 and a fifty-two week high of $211.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MHK. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Mohawk Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.