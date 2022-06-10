Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 15,500 Shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 449,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 15,500 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 1.03% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,003,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 27,659 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after buying an additional 46,032 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 549,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 107,579 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 25,722 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Get PIMCO Strategic Income Fund alerts:

Shares of RCS stock opened at $5.29 on Friday. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $8.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.08.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.