Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 362,498 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 362,498 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.06% of B2Gold worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in B2Gold by 512.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,179,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007,635 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $11,614,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth about $7,911,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in B2Gold by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,787,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,832 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in B2Gold by 497.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG opened at $3.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 3.54. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.07.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BTG shares. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

