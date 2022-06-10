Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 37,249 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,249 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $2,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,509,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after buying an additional 85,373 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,879,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,373,000 after purchasing an additional 469,548 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,014,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,857,000 after purchasing an additional 420,378 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,095,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,416,000 after purchasing an additional 74,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

NYCB stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.81 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

