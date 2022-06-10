Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 445 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at $3,243,437.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

JEF opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.34.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

