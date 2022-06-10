Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 53,025 Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,025 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Pan American Silver worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Pan American Silver by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 17,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,432,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,920,000 after acquiring an additional 358,482 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 79,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.43.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

About Pan American Silver (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.