Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 54,398 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 54,398 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.12% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,342,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 746.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 201,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 177,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 344,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDS opened at $16.07 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is 80.90%.

In other Telephone and Data Systems news, Director Clarence A. Davis sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total value of $78,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,316.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 14.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.75.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

