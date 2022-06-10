Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 9,240 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,976 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 9,240 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,525 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $31,192,000 after purchasing an additional 99,137 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,508,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $115,086,000 after purchasing an additional 425,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aquila Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,606,000.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 90.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.46. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $58.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $25,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,474.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $71,965 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFGC has been the topic of a number of research reports. CL King began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

Performance Food Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.