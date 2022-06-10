Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,697,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 146.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 27.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,546,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,917,000 after purchasing an additional 334,202 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 101.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after purchasing an additional 487,180 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 65.1% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

In other ChargePoint news, insider Eric Sidle sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total value of $145,152.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,956,081 shares of company stock worth $30,214,297 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.96.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $15.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.35. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.04.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.