Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,732 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,466,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,489,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $802,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,321,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,801,000 after purchasing an additional 372,177 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,581,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,946,000 after purchasing an additional 212,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,161,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,740,000 after purchasing an additional 437,753 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WY opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $39.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.06%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

