Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,569 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 808,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 39,555 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 666.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,959,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taika Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

NYSE UMC opened at $8.67 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.03.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2866 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.29. United Microelectronics’s payout ratio is 22.92%.

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

