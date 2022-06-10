HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF) Trading Down 1.2%

HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $139.25 and last traded at $139.25. Approximately 475 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $141.00.

Separately, Oddo Bhf lowered HAL Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €151.00 ($162.37) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.97.

HAL Trust, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the building materials, construction, office furniture, staffing, shipping, orthopedic devices, media, and other businesses in Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company produces composite panels for facade cladding, as well as laboratory furniture; supplies timber products and building materials; manufactures panels for various interior surfaces, such as kitchens and retail furniture; and distributes liquefied natural gas.

