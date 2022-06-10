Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hanesbrands from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.80.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands stock opened at $11.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.47. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $20.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.