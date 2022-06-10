Head-To-Head Comparison: Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF)

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) and Till Capital (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

75.1% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.5% of Till Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Everest Re Group and Till Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Till Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Everest Re Group presently has a consensus price target of $333.75, suggesting a potential upside of 20.08%. Given Everest Re Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than Till Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Re Group and Till Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group 11.11% 12.97% 3.51% Till Capital N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everest Re Group and Till Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group $11.87 billion 0.92 $1.38 billion $33.57 8.28 Till Capital $160,000.00 96.64 -$1.56 million N/A N/A

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than Till Capital.

Risk & Volatility

Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Till Capital has a beta of -0.55, indicating that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Everest Re Group beats Till Capital on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Re Group (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Insurance Operations segment writes property and casualty insurance directly, as well as through brokers, surplus lines brokers, and general agents in Bermuda, Canada, Europe, South America, Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands. The company also provides treaty and facultative reinsurance products; admitted and non-admitted insurance products; and property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, including marine, aviation, surety, errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, mortgage reinsurance, other specialty lines, accident and health, and workers' compensation products. In addition, it offers commercial property and casualty insurance products through wholesale and retail brokers, surplus lines brokers, and program administrators. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Till Capital (Get Rating)

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration activities. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, vanadium, and other deposits. It owns various mineral royalties and exploration property option agreements. The company also holds an interest in the Copper King property; and option interest in the Carlin Vanadium property located in Nevada, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.