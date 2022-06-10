Head to Head Comparison: MeridianLink (MLNK) and Its Competitors

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) is one of 409 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare MeridianLink to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MeridianLink and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MeridianLink $267.68 million -$10.00 million -54.53 MeridianLink Competitors $1.73 billion $271.85 million -43,015.49

MeridianLink’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than MeridianLink. MeridianLink is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares MeridianLink and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MeridianLink -3.58% -1.56% -0.64% MeridianLink Competitors -30.81% -64.13% -8.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MeridianLink and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MeridianLink 0 2 6 0 2.75 MeridianLink Competitors 2948 13944 25198 695 2.55

MeridianLink currently has a consensus price target of $26.33, suggesting a potential upside of 50.91%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 57.94%. Given MeridianLink’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MeridianLink has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.8% of MeridianLink shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of MeridianLink shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MeridianLink beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

MeridianLink Company Profile (Get Rating)

MeridianLink, Inc., a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies. It also provides MeridianLink Engage, an end-to-end consumer lending, account, and card marketing automation solution; MeridianLink Mortgage, a SaaS cloud-based end-to-end loan origination software; MeridianLink Collect, a cloud-based debt collection software; and Mortgage Credit Link, a web-based order fulfillment hub. In addition, the company provides solutions, including end-to-end platform, loan origination system, mortgage loan origination system, deposit account opening, data and reporting, collections, and consulting and analysis. MeridianLink, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

