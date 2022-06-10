Head to Head Survey: Owlet (OWLT) vs. The Competition

Owlet (NYSE:OWLT – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Owlet to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Owlet and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owlet 0 2 1 0 2.33 Owlet Competitors 154 692 956 28 2.47

Owlet currently has a consensus price target of $7.58, suggesting a potential upside of 226.87%. As a group, “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 26.62%. Given Owlet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Owlet is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.6% of Owlet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Measuring & controlling devices, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Owlet and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Owlet $75.80 million -$71.70 million -1.74 Owlet Competitors $2.66 billion $435.24 million 11.21

Owlet’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Owlet. Owlet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Owlet and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owlet N/A -158.71% -40.45% Owlet Competitors -3,288.70% 4.83% 1.80%

Summary

Owlet rivals beat Owlet on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

Owlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Owlet, Inc. operates as a digital parenting platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on giving real-time data and insights to parents. Its products include Smart Sock, a baby monitor to track an infant's oxygen levels, heart rates, and sleep trends; Dream Sock, an app to assist children for better sleep; Cam, a video streaming app to hear and see baby from anywhere; and Dream Lab, an interactive online platform that assists families in building healthy sleep habits. The company also offers Dream Duo, a monitoring system for baby's sleeping habits and includes wearable sock monitor, HD video, and digital sleep coach. Owlet, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

