HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Shares Up 6.4%

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.33. 7,367,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 1,972,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.81.

About HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR)

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

