Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $42.99, but opened at $44.00. Hillenbrand shares last traded at $43.70, with a volume of 698 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Robert M. Vanhimbergen purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.00 per share, with a total value of $264,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

HI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.94.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,643,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,346,000 after acquiring an additional 309,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,239,000 after buying an additional 90,345 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 13.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,223,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,215,000 after buying an additional 271,154 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,497,000 after acquiring an additional 63,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,216,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,244,000 after purchasing an additional 44,768 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

