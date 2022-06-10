Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) & Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Head to Head Analysis

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) and Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hudson Technologies and Distribution Solutions Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Distribution Solutions Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hudson Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, suggesting a potential downside of 33.81%. Given Hudson Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Hudson Technologies is more favorable than Distribution Solutions Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hudson Technologies and Distribution Solutions Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Technologies $192.75 million 2.29 $32.26 million $1.34 7.33 Distribution Solutions Group $417.73 million 2.16 $9.41 million $1.57 29.59

Hudson Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Distribution Solutions Group. Hudson Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Distribution Solutions Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Technologies and Distribution Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Technologies 25.85% 86.75% 29.58% Distribution Solutions Group 3.42% 20.28% 10.69%

Risk & Volatility

Hudson Technologies has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Distribution Solutions Group has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.0% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Hudson Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.8% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hudson Technologies beats Distribution Solutions Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc. a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants. It also offers SmartEnergy OPS service, a web-based real time continuous monitoring service for facility's refrigeration systems and other energy systems applications; and Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart services. In addition, the company participates in the generation of carbon offset projects. It serves commercial, industrial, and governmental customers, as well as refrigerant wholesalers, distributors, contractors, and refrigeration equipment manufacturers. Hudson Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc. sells and distributes specialty products to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations market. It sells its products to customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

