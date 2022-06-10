Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) versus Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Financial Contrast

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) and Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volkswagen has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ideanomics and Volkswagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -108.04% -19.80% -16.07% Volkswagen 5.93% 10.48% 2.84%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.9% of Ideanomics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Volkswagen shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ideanomics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ideanomics and Volkswagen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Volkswagen 2 3 9 0 2.50

Ideanomics presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 308.16%. Volkswagen has a consensus target price of $142.00, indicating a potential upside of 545.45%. Given Volkswagen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volkswagen is more favorable than Ideanomics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and Volkswagen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $26.76 million 13.67 -$98.22 million ($0.34) -2.16 Volkswagen $296.03 billion 0.37 $18.20 billion $3.51 6.27

Volkswagen has higher revenue and earnings than Ideanomics. Ideanomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Volkswagen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Volkswagen beats Ideanomics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ideanomics, Inc. focuses on driving the adoption of commercial electric vehicles, associated energy consumption, and developing financial services and fintech products. Its Ideanomics Mobility division facilitates the adoption of electric vehicles by commercial fleet operators. This division also offers solutions for the procurement, financing, charging, and energy management needs for fleet operators of commercial electric vehicles. The company's Ideanomics Capital division provides fintech services, which focuses on the enhancement of efficiency, transparency, and profitability for the financial services industry. Ideanomics, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Volkswagen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts. The Commercial Vehicles segment develops, produces, and sells trucks and buses; and offers parts and related services. The Power Engineering segment offers large-bore diesel engines, turbomachinery, and propulsion components. The Financial Services segment provides dealer and customer financing, leasing, banking and insurance, fleet management, and mobility services. The company also offers motorcycles. It provides its products under the Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, KODA, SEAT, Bentley, Porsche, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Scania, MAN, Lamborghini, Ducati, and Bugatti brands. Volkswagen AG was founded in 1937 and is based in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen AG operates as a subsidiary of Porsche Automobil Holding SE.

