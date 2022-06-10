Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,417 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Ingles Markets worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 417.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $101.98. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.16.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 5.18%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 6th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.50%.

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

