Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Head to Head Analysis

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Inhibrx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 25.8% of Inhibrx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Inhibrx has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its stock price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibrx and CRISPR Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx -1,289.14% -246.26% -64.34% CRISPR Therapeutics 34.04% 12.77% 11.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Inhibrx and CRISPR Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 0 3 0 3.00 CRISPR Therapeutics 0 6 9 0 2.60

Inhibrx presently has a consensus price target of $44.33, indicating a potential upside of 287.87%. CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $114.71, indicating a potential upside of 59.99%. Given Inhibrx’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inhibrx is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inhibrx and CRISPR Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx $7.23 million 61.71 -$81.77 million ($2.44) -4.68 CRISPR Therapeutics $914.96 million 6.07 $377.66 million $3.61 19.86

CRISPR Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Inhibrx. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRISPR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Inhibrx on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibrx (Get Rating)

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency. It also provides INBRX-106, a hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases. To accelerate and expand its efforts, CRISPR Therapeutics has established strategic collaborations with companies including Bayer, Vertex Pharmaceuticals and ViaCyte, Inc. CRISPR Therapeutics AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, CRISPR Therapeutics, Inc., and R&D operations based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, and business offices in San Francisco, California and London, United Kingdom. For more information, please visit www.crisprtx.com.

