Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.50) Per Share (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.50) for the year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 20,479.29% and a negative return on equity of 76.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

NASDAQ INO opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.84. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $377.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INO. State Street Corp lifted its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,267,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,926,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,640,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after acquiring an additional 817,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,450,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 807,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

