Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $430,000.00

Equities analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $430,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $850,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $180,000.00. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $270,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830,000.00 to $2.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $43.67 million, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $129.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.48% and a negative net margin of 20,479.29%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on INO shares. Oppenheimer cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 43.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ INO opened at $1.65 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $377.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.