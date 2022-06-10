Insig AI (LON:INSG) Trading Down 7.8%

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 35.50 ($0.44). Approximately 20,803 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 120,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.48).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 31.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 37. The company has a market capitalization of £37.51 million and a PE ratio of 71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22.

In related news, insider Richard Bernstein bought 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 28 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £77,000 ($96,491.23). Insiders purchased a total of 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,415,000 over the last three months.

Insig AI Plc provides data science and machine learning solutions. It offers cutting-edge machine learning techniques, elastic database, and cloud-computing technology for investment professionals. The company's products include Insig Portfolio, a data science and machine learning platform designed to enhance investment strategies and portfolio interrogation; Insig Data, which takes data from third party providers and transforms it into a machine-readable format; and Insig Docs, an application that extracts, stores, and tags data from documents and allows access, unlock, and visualization of large amounts of data.

