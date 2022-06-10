Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $175.53

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$175.53 and traded as high as C$185.98. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$184.80, with a volume of 220,581 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IFC shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$212.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$211.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$180.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of C$32.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.10.

Intact Financial ( TSE:IFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.43 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.94 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Intact Financial Co. will post 12.8100005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

