Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:XENT opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.56. Intersect ENT has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.40). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 161.94% and a negative return on equity of 709.52%. The company had revenue of $30.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP grew its position in Intersect ENT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,323,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,091,000 after acquiring an additional 148,385 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intersect ENT by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,638,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,052,000 after acquiring an additional 44,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Intersect ENT by 1,084.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,615 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Intersect ENT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,414,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Intersect ENT by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 742,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,808,000 after acquiring an additional 121,194 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intersect ENT (Get Rating)

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

