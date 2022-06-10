Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Ciaran Whelan Sells 20,137 Shares

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Rating) insider Ciaran Whelan sold 20,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 477 ($5.98), for a total value of £96,053.49 ($120,367.78).

On Tuesday, May 31st, Ciaran Whelan sold 7,505 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.05), for a total value of £36,249.15 ($45,425.00).

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Ciaran Whelan sold 619,816 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.75), for a total value of £2,844,955.44 ($3,565,107.07).

Shares of LON INVP opened at GBX 468.80 ($5.87) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 477.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 439.80. Investec Group has a 52-week low of GBX 261.90 ($3.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 541.40 ($6.78).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a GBX 14 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. Investec Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

