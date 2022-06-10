ioneer (OTCMKTS:GSCCF) Shares Down 10.6%

ioneer Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSCCF – Get Rating) dropped 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as 0.32 and last traded at 0.32. Approximately 479,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 178,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.36.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ioneer in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of 0.45.

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. It owns 100% interest in the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018. ioneer Ltd was incorporated in 2001 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

