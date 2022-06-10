Iris Energy Limited Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:IREN)

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Iris Energy in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst M. Colonnese expects that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IREN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Iris Energy from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iris Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

Iris Energy stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46. Iris Energy has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.66 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Iris Energy by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 652,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Iris Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,335,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Iris Energy by 62,871.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

