iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT – Get Rating) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.71 and last traded at $114.48. Approximately 15,494,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 22,086,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.10.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.83.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.