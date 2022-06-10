iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.19 and last traded at $24.19. 145,819 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 272,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.95.
