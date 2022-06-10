iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSC – Get Rating) were down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.45 and last traded at $23.45. Approximately 201,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 338,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.58.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.