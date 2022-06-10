iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL) Trading Down 2.4%

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSL – Get Rating) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $69.84 and last traded at $69.85. Approximately 21,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 159,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.60.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.34.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.