iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCZ – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.64 and last traded at $58.71. 1,815,383 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,113,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.81.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.