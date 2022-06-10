iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NYSEARCA:TUR) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NYSEARCA:TUR – Get Rating) were down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $19.46. Approximately 327,167 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 364,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.24.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40.
