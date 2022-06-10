iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Holdings Lifted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IDRV. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDRV opened at $40.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.50. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $57.71.

