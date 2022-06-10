iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX) Shares Down 3%

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXX – Get Rating) were down 3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $403.63 and last traded at $403.64. Approximately 832,932 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,579,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $416.06.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.18.

