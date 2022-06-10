iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV) Shares Down 0%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHV – Get Rating) shares dropped 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $110.15 and last traded at $110.15. Approximately 1,169,813 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 3,323,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.29.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.