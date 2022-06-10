ITE Group (LON:ITE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $82.50

ITE Group plc (LON:ITE – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 82.50 ($1.03) and traded as high as GBX 83.30 ($1.04). ITE Group shares last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.03), with a volume of 643,581 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 82.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 82.50. The stock has a market cap of £611.83 million and a P/E ratio of -91.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67.
ITE Group Company Profile (LON:ITE)
