Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Stock Price Down 15.4%

Jade Road Investments Limited (LON:JADE – Get Rating) shares dropped 15.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.30 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Approximately 44,917 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 37,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

The company has a quick ratio of 54.23, a current ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of £6.34 million and a PE ratio of 4.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.45.

Get Jade Road Investments alerts:

Jade Road Investments Company Profile (LON:JADE)

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth, development and acquisition capital investment in the form of equity or quasi-equity. It also does recapitalizations, debt restructurings, buybacks of shares, asset spin-offs and corporate reorganizations investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jade Road Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Road Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.