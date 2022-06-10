Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 864,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309,750 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.51% of Janus Henderson Group worth $36,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 66,001 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,005,000 after purchasing an additional 105,109 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Janus Henderson Group news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 201,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,177,888.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 16,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $573,822.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 717,047 shares of company stock valued at $24,626,711 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JHG opened at $26.50 on Friday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.05 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

Several analysts have commented on JHG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

