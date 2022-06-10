Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.31) Per Share (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jasper Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jasper Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of JSPR opened at $2.89 on Thursday. Jasper Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $18.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JSPR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.