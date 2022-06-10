Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.
Shares of JAZZ opened at $148.06 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.
In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $158,918.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,687.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $45,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,080 shares of company stock worth $4,780,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
