Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $197.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.47.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $148.06 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.13. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $813.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.94, for a total transaction of $158,918.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,687.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neena M. Patil sold 296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.92, for a total transaction of $45,560.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,029,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,080 shares of company stock worth $4,780,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,975.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

