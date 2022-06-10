Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Kellogg in a report released on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $4.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.10. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on K. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Kellogg stock opened at $68.66 on Thursday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 51.67%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $9,925,250.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,047,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,986,370.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 730,765 shares of company stock worth $49,445,021 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Kellogg by 108.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.