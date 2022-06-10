Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Torrid Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Torrid in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 47.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis.

CURV has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Torrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.86.

Shares of CURV stock opened at $5.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. Torrid has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.77 million and a PE ratio of -33.41.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Torrid during the first quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Torrid by 76.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Torrid during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

