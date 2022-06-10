Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Peabody Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the coal producer will post earnings per share of $10.25 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.29. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Peabody Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $8.75 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($3.04). The business had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BTU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Peabody Energy from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

BTU stock opened at $26.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.18. Peabody Energy has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47.

In related news, insider Marc E. Hathhorn sold 18,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $463,142.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,680.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Peabody Energy by 104.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,208 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 69.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

