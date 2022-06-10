Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on JEF shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

In other news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

